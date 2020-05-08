Killeen area residents may see a little rain this morning, with the best chances before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Winds could also still be breezy today with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
After the possible rain chance, clouds should begin to move out of the area. Mostly sunny conditions are expected for Sunday and Monday, the forecast shows.
Temperatures are expected to settle in the mid-70s to low-80s.
A slight, 20% chance of rain returns to the forecast for Tuesday.
Expected temperatures and sky conditions through Wednesday are:
- Today: High 77, Low 55 - 30% chance of thunderstorms, then partly cloudy
- Saturday: High 75, Low 54 - Partly sunny
- Sunday: High 79, Low 57 - Mostly sunny
- Monday: High 82, Low 63 - Mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 84, Low 67 - 20% chance of rain
- Wednesday: High 88, Low 69 - Partly sunny
