After seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain over the past 24 hours, the Central Texas area may get up to a quarter of an inch overnight.
A system moving on a west-to-east path is expected to continue to move through the area today. Most of the rain should fall in the overnight hours, said Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Rain is expected to stop around mid-morning Sunday, and clouds are forecast to part and provide mostly sunny skies Sunday evening and sunny skies Monday.
Rain is forecast to return Tuesday — mostly overnight as well. Tuesday's overnight rain could last until around early afternoon Wednesday, Prater said.
After Wednesday, things shape up to be clear and sunny, the current NWS forecast shows.
High temperatures for much of the week are expected to remain as high as the low 80s and as low as the mid-70s.
Low temperatures could dip into the 40s, but should stay in the 50s for much of the week.
