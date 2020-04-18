The National Weather Service is predicting a 20% chance of rain for the Killeen area tonight, and a 50% chance early Sunday morning.
Much of the rain is projected between 1 and 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS forecast.
Residents may see fog up until around 9 a.m. Sunday.
As the skies dry up moving through Sunday afternoon, temperatures are also expected to rise.
Temperatures could reach the mid-80s on Sunday and stay in the mid-80s for much of the week.
Rain could return briefly Wednesday as early forecasts predict a 50% chance before returning to dry conditions.
Expected temperatures and sky conditions through Friday are:
- Sunday: High 85, Low 62 - Rain and fog early, then mostly sunny
- Monday: High 83, Low 59 - Mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 85, Low 67 - Mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 84, Low 62 - 50% chance of rain, then mostly clear
- Thursday: High 82, Low 60 - Sunny
- Friday: High 88, Low 64 - Sunny
