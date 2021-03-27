Killeen-area skies look to remain mostly cloudy for much of the day as a cold front may bring slight scattered shower potential this evening.
Currently, the precipitation chance is holding at 20%, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said that precipitation with the system will be "scattered in nature." Stronger storms are currently tracking east, mainly east of Interstate 35.
Any precipitation the Killeen-area may get should happen before 7 or 8 p.m. this evening, Sanchez said.
As the system dissipates and moves out, skies should clear up with sunny or mostly sunny conditions forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
Another cold front may bring another round of scattered showers Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Early projections of that system show stronger storms tracking north of the Killeen area, Sanchez said.
Sunday through Wednesday may be a bit breezy, however. The NWS forecast currently indicates the area may see sustained wind speeds of around 10 to 20 mph for much of the four days. Gusts could reach as high as around 30 mph.
Forecast high and low temperatures through Thursday are:
- Today: High 81, Low 55
- Sunday: High 69, Low 44
- Monday: High 74, Low 54
- Tuesday: High 83, Low 52
- Wednesday: High 65, Low 41
- Thursday: High 67, Low 44
