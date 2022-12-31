Those hoping for rain may not have to wait long as it is possible Monday for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, according to the National Weather Service.
The area may get as much as a quarter-inch with the system that will produce showers and thunderstorms across the region, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes told the Herald Saturday.
Killeen also appears to be on the fringe of potentially severe storms, so Barnes said residents should keep an eye on the weather Monday.
“With y’all down in Temple/Killeen, you’re kind of on that dividing line of we’re expecting severe weather or we’re not expecting severe weather, and it’s all going to depend on where the cold front sets up on Monday,” Barnes said. “The chances are overall lower for Killeen, but still not something you want to totally disregard.”
According to the NWS, severe weather can produce wind speeds of around 60 mph or higher and cause damaging hail.
Area residents can look for the system to move through the area late morning Monday and continue through the early afternoon.
Higher rain chances Monday are present east of Interstate 35, a trend that has appeared to be common throughout 2022.
Barnes said the reason has to do with where the moisture sets up.
“We see the more abundant moisture a lot of times set up east of I-35 because we also have a lot drier air across West Texas,” she said. “Sometimes that drier air is able to work its way a bit further east, so where the moist air and where the dry air is usually determines where we’re going to get showers and thunderstorms and how it aligns with everything else.”
There appears to be a slight cool off on the back end of the system, Barnes said. Temperatures Monday could reach as high as around 77 degrees, which is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal, but after the system moves through, temperatures are expected to dip back into the mid to lower 60s, Barnes explained.
As the calendar has changed, Barnes said she and other meteorologists are hopeful there will be more precipitation in 2023 than there was last year.
2022 was not the driest on record for Killeen, according to data on the NWS website, but it was far from normal.
According to the National Weather Service, Skylark Field in Killeen recorded 14.55 inches of rain, well below the average of 34.75 inches.
At Killeen/Fort Hood Regional Airport, 13.61 inches of rain reportedly fell in 2022.
According to data on the NWS website, the driest year on record for Killeen was 1954 when 12.48 inches fell. The wettest year was 1957, when Killeen got 46.08 inches.
Looking at climate models, Barnes said La Nina conditions, which result in dry air and less rain — and was the most prevalent throughout the year last year — may end in a couple of months.
“The Climate Prediction Center right now says La Nina is expected to continue into the winter,” Barnes said. “And then, in February to April 2023, there’s a 71% chance we will be in the neutral phase.”
That may not be a promising prospect for the Killeen area, however. Ricky Garrett, general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, has told the district’s board of directors multiple times throughout 2022 that for Central Texas, when neutral conditions are prevalent, it still trends dry.
Lake levels at Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake have continually dropped throughout 2022 due to the crippling drought conditions.
FME News Service reported last week, however, that though drought conditions persist, lake levels have stabilized.
As of Saturday, Belton Lake was 66.1% full, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake fared slightly better at 72.5% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.