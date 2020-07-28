WEATHER Graphic

Killeen-area residents could see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected — or more with possible thunderstorms.

“We still have the tropical environment in the area,” said Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “We had a disturbance from Oklahoma that will trickle down to the area but the Gulf moisture is still there.”

Sanchez said there will be lower chances of rain in the area throughout the week,

“We can’t rule out scattered showers,” she said. “We still have the moisture and typical summer convections are still present and you wont see them until later in the week.”

Today’s forecast is mostly cloudy, with a high near 93, heat index values as high as 97 and south southeast winds around 5 mph. Tonight’s forecast will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 76 and south southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, with a high near 96, heat index values as high as 100 and south winds of 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night’s forecast calls for partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and south winds around 10 mph.

The forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: High near 96, Low around 76

Friday: High near 97, Low around 76

Saturday: High near 96, Low around 74

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

