Rain slated for this week’s forecast

Killeen-area residents can expect chances of showers and thunderstorms starting with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday night.
“We are seeing a pattern shift,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “We have been in a summer pattern and we are seeing that fall shift that tends to start in September here. There will be potential storm systems with slight cold front bringing temperatures in the upper 80’s and 90’s.”
Despite the forecast of rain the drought conditions for Bell County are in the severe category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell and Lampasas Counties are the moderately dry category while, Last year at this time, Coryell had slight abnormally dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing abnormally dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
The lake levels in the area are dropping as Belton Lake has a reading of 591.22 feet which is 2.78 feet below the normal elevation, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 619.14 feet which is 2.86 feet below normal elevation.
“Every little bit of rainfall helps,” said Huckaby. “The bulk of the rain will be in northern Texas, but there might be a chance to help with drought conditions and lake levels once the rain hits the area.”
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 101, heat index values as high as 107 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 80 and south southeast winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 100 and south winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 78 and south southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 98, Low around 75.
Thursday: High near 97, Low around 74.
Friday: High near 92, Low around 74.
