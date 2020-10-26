Killeen-area residents should expect to see rain in the forecast for the next three days starting today with a 70% chance of precipitation with amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’ve got a strong cold front coming in around early morning Monday,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “It will start earlier than expected and we will see south winds that will be bringing in moisture that will cause rain chances in the area.”
Sellers said that the cold front is a strong and early one.
“The cold front will push through the first half of the days,” she said. “The temperatures will gradually get lower throughout the day and you might feel a difference by the afternoon. The winds from the south will turn into northern winds as well.”
Although the area has been seeing colder temperatures, Sellers said that we are not out of the realm for temperatures in the 80s in the future.
“We are in Fall right now and unfortunately we will see ups in downs in the forecasts,” she said. “We will get cold fronts and see warm intrusions. Even though we see the colder weather the warmer days are not past us.”
Bell County, Coryell and Lampasas counties currently have no drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Coryell had moderate dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of moderate and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing moderately dry conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 624.62 feet, which is 2.62 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.72 which is 0.28 below normal elevation.
Monday’s forecast calls for drizzle before 1 p.m., then rain likely after 1 p.m., cloudy skies with a temperature rising to near 68 by noon, then falling to around 56 during the remainder of the day. The forecast also calls for southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Monday night’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain, cloudy skies, with a low around 43 and north wind around 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain, cloudy skies, with a high near 50 and north winds around 15 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain, mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 47 and north winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 57, Low around 45. 50% chance of rain.
Thursday: High near 63, Low around 45.
Friday: High near 66, Low around 44.
