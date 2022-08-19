A rapidly moving rain storm passed through the Killeen area, dropping much-needed amounts of precipitation Friday afternoon.
The rain was needed, given the drought conditions of late.
Friday’s storms had an adverse effect on some in the area. At one point Friday, about 4,600 households and businesses in the Killeen-Harker Heights area were without power as the thunderstorms moved through the area.
The power outages were in southeast and southwest Killeen, bordering Harker Heights city limits, according to the online Oncor power outage map.
High water was also reported Friday afternoon on area roads, including Interstate 14 in Nolanville.
On Facebook, a resident said the Walmart at Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail was also without power. Another resident commented that the surrounding neighborhood was experiencing outages as well.
The rapid rainfall also likely contributed to multiple wrecks or slow traffic. Area residents reported Friday that rain inundated Interstate 14 so much that it drastically reduced visibility. On the westbound side, the traffic map indicated slow-moving traffic in Nolanville. The Nolanville Police Department could not be reached for comment.
One Facebook user showed Purser Park in Harker Heights that had been inundated with large amounts of rain that caused large amounts of standing water in the park, while other residents on Facebook reported areas of high water in various locations on Interstate 14.
The Killeen Police Department said officers responded to 13 calls of service related to accidents between 1 and 5 p.m. Friday.
Looking at the forecast, another bout of rain is possible Sunday through around Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday show low rain chances of around 20% before swelling to 60% on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday rain
On Thursday, it was a bit of a mixed bag of precipitation.
Rainfall totals at respective airports paint a picture that Thursday’s rainfall primarily skipped over most of Killeen while soaking Lampasas.
Thursday afternoon, the rain was far enough east in Killeen to not register an amount at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. Killeen’s regional airport picked up a total of 0.20 inches Friday morning and afternoon.
The rainfall amounts were much the same in Gatesville and Temple, two locations that sometimes see more rain than Killeen. Gatesville reported a grand total of 0.06 inches Thursday, while Temple reported 0.11. Temple reported an additional 0.12 Friday afternoon.
In Lampasas, however, it was a soaker. Since the rain began Thursday, Lampasas saw nearly 2 inches. Unofficial reports had Harker Heights at 1.6 inches Friday.
