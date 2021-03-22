Rain still on tap on and off for this week

Monday’s clouds were expected to be followed by rainy conditions overnight in the Killeen area.
“We’re probably looking at half an inch in most areas, but a few places could see closer to an inch,” National Weather Service Meterologist Jason Godwin said on Monday.
Godwin said after rain conditions clear out on Tuesday, the rest of the week could see on-and-off chances for rain, with the greatest chance on Wednesday afternoon and evening, before conditions dry out and warm up to the 80s later in the week.
Bell County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, as are very small portions of Coryell and Lampasas counties, with the rest of those counties in severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell County was experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell and Lampasas counties experiencing normal conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.28 feet, which is 0.28 feet above normal, and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.14 feet, which is 0.86 feet below normal elevation.
Today will be cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., and a high near 67. South-southeast winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 80 and west northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be clear, with a low around 51 with southeast winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. and mostly cloudy conditions, with a low around 53. East-southeast winds 5 to 15 mph will become north- northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday — high near 67, low near 46.
Friday — high near 78, low near 52.
Saturday — high near 81, low around 55.
