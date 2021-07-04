It looks like the rest of the week is going to be a wet one as we approach Monday on. The rest of your July 4 holiday won’t be a complete bust however.
Though we are looking at a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers throughout Sunday afternoon, things will begin to taper off around sunset, just in time for fireworks, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Lamont Bain. Until then, protect your picnic spread from isolated storms moving through the area.
As for the rest of the week, Bain said we can expect rain chances to be around 60 percent until Friday, when it’ll drop to 30 percent. Most of the showers will occur during the afternoon, before chances decrease to 20 percent by night fall.
We can also expect things to be cooler, or at least around the mid to upper-80’s for the remainder of the week.
DROUGHT
Currently, there is no threat of a drought for our area.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is only .23 feet about its normal 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake’s elevation stands at 596.32 feet, which is 2.32 feet higher than its normal elevation of 594 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.