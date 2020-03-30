This week is expected to kick off with some scatted rain showers and thunderstorms today while temperatures remain moderately warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s through the week and lows in the high 50s range, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
"There are going to be scattered showers on and off today beginning in the early afternoon and lasting into the evening," meteorologist Jason Dunn with NWS said. "The severe weather threat is pretty low, but you might see some thunderstorms." Showers are expected to start around 1 p.m. and start and stop until around 9 p.m.
Dunn said possible rainfall amounts could reach anywhere between 0.25 and 0.5 inches, depending on the severity of the showers. The Killeen area has received 7.42 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows northwest Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
Today the high temperature is expected to be a bit cool, reaching 67 degrees. During the evening, the temperature will drop to 55 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain during the day Monday, dropping to 60% overnight.
The high temperature is expected to hit 75 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 51 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could remain at 74 degrees while the low temperature could hit 57 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 75 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop to 63 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain through the day Thursday.
The high temperature will drop to 76 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 54 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain during the day Friday, dropping to 30% overnight.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 70 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 57 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.