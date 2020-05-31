Rain and thunderstorms are expected early in the coming week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today the high temperature is expected to reach just 87 degrees, while the low temperature should drop down to 69 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms today, dropping to just cloudy skies as the night goes on.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to drop quite a bit, reaching 84 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 69 degrees. There is an 40% chance of rain throughout the day Monday.
The high temperature is expected to hit 88 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 70 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 89 degrees while the low temperature could hit 71 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 92 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 72 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 93 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 72 degrees.
