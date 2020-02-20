After cloudy and rainy conditions covered the Killeen area Wednesday and Thursday, clear weather is expected heading into the weekend.
Friday, conditions will be clear and sunny with a low temperature of 37 and a high of 51 degrees. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a low of 47 and a high of 58 and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with no rain expected and a low of 50 degrees and a high of 67 degrees.
Over the last 48 hours, Killeen has had around half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is around 3 feet below normal elevation and Belton Lake is just over 2 feet below normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.