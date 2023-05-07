The Rainbow Rooms of Bell County have a great need for new spring and summer clothing for area foster children, officials said.
The Rainbow Rooms of Bell County are a store-like setting that allows workers with child protection services to grab items for children in need.
“We would like to send our heartfelt ‘Thank You!’ to the wonderful members of our community who have donated to our Rainbow Rooms in the past to help our Kids,” according to Sandra Blankenship, a Killeen resident who helps organize events for the Rainbow Rooms. “We are currently in need of Newborn to size 14 and also S, M, L, and XL young adult new clothing. We are also always in need of new bottles, bibs, pacifiers, sippy cups and wipes.”
Donations can be made at three locations: 503 Priest Drive or 405 Elms Road in Killeen; or Gateway Mall, 4501 S. General Bruce Drive, Suite 20 in Temple.
Monetary donations can be sent to the Bell County Child Welfare Board at P.O. Box 2423 Harker Heights, TX. 76548.
