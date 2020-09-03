Thursday started out stormy, but the rainfall that has drenched the area for the past two days started to taper off by afternoon.
Killeen has seen between 3 to 4 inches of rain over the last two days, according to the National Weather Service, with some areas receiving more than double that amount.
A rain gauge in Coryell County near Fort Hood showed that area received almost 12 inches through Thursday, said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Flash flooding on Bell County roads caused numerous accidents Wednesday, but no serious accidents or flooding were reported Thursday in Temple or Belton, officials said.
About 1.63 inches of rain fell in Temple on Thursday — adding to the total of 6.46 inches recorded since Wednesday.
Stalley said some rain could stay in the forecast today and Saturday, with chances at 50% today and 30% Saturday.
He also said another 1-2 inches could fall Thursday night.
Stalley added that the rain today and Saturday will be in the form of scattered showers.
The rain didn’t affect Bell County lakes much.
Lake Belton, which has a normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, was slightly down at 593.44 feet about sea level on Thursday.
Water was being released into the Leon River at 52 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was at 619.95 feet above sea level Thursday — down a few feet from its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. One cubic foot per second was being released into the Lampasas River on Thursday.
The NWS forecast calls for rising temperatures, with daytime highs reaching 90 by Saturday and 95 by Monday. A cooling trend is expected by midweek.
Sunday and Monday should be dry for the Labor Day holiday, Stalley said.
Today: High 87, Low 73
Saturday: High 90, Low 72
Sunday: High 92, Low 73
Monday: High 95, Low 75
