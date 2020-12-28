Rainy middle of week expected for Killeen

Breezy conditions on Sunday were the early portion of a larger weather system expected to start to move though the Killeen area as early as Monday evening.
Meteorologist Tom Bradshaw of the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said that rain showers could start as early as this evening, with a strong rainy system likely to move in by Wednesday.
“We’re definitely going to have a wet middle of the week,” Bradshaw said on Sunday.
Bradshaw said that rainy conditions should move out of the area by Wednesday evening, with some lingering showers as late as Thursday.
After high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, Bradshaw added that slightly cooler weather can be expected on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s, but with much cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 40s for New Year’s Eve.
Bell and Coryell counties are all currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, and Lampasas County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.28 feet, which is 1.28 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 592.81 which is 1.19 below normal elevation.
Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 and a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Monday evening will see a 20 percent chance of showers and patchy fog after midnight but otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast winds will be 5 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday will see a 40 percent chance of showers and patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, Tuesday will be cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast winds will be around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 58, low around 34.
Thursday: High near 50, low around 32.
Friday: High near 55, low around 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.