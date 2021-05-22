The spring rains will continue to fall during the early part of the week, according to Meteorologist Jennifer Dunn with the National Weather Service, but the sun is expected to return later in the week.
The region has seen an average of 2.5 inches of rain since last Sunday. This continued wet, warm and humid pattern will linger with low thunderstorm chances continuing through much of the upcoming week, but severe weather appears unlikely. Brief heavy rain and lightning will continue to be the main hazards.
Monday has the highest threat of thunderstorms at 50%, with Tuesday showing a 40% chance and Wednesday only a 20% chance. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s for most of the week.
Despite the saturated ground, flooding concerns continue to be low, although there could be some minor flooding during periods of afternoon storms.
Projected high and low temperatures through Sunday are:
Today : High 76, Low 66
Monday: High 77, Low 68
Tuesday: High 81, Low 69
Wednesday: High 84, Low 69
Thursday: High 85, Low 69
Friday: High 85, Low 70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.