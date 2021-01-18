Rainy week in store for Killeen area

Starting Tuesday, the weekend’s sunny conditions around the Killeen area should give way to rainy ones.
“It’s going to rain through the whole week,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers said on Sunday.
Sellers said that a total of two to four inches of rain can be expected over a five-day period.
“It will kind of add up during the week,” she said.
Sellers said that a weather system along the West Coast will send the rainy weather our way, and that a similar system is lining up to impact the area at the end of next week. Long term flooding, rather than localized flash flooding, is more likely to be an issue, though Sellers said conditions will be monitored.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties are all currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell Counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas Counties was experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.85 feet, which is .85 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.44 which is .56 below normal elevation.
Today will be mostly sunny, with increasing clouds and a high near 68. South winds will be 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Monday night will see a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight, and increasing clouds, with a low around 55. South southeast winds will be to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will see showers and high near 62, with southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation will be 80%. Showers will be likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy conditions will be expected with a low around 50 and north northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation will be 60%.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 60, low around 55.
Thursday: High near 68, low around 50.
Friday: High near 64, low around 45.
