There is rain expected beginning today and continuing through the weekend before the forecast clears up for the upcoming week in the Killeen area.
Rain chances will begin tonight around 20% with a patchy drizzle expected before more rain comes to Killeen Sunday, according to the National Weather Service website.
Rain is expected all day Sunday and chances will vary between 40% and 90% throughout the day.
Although rain is coming, cold temperatures are not, as low temperatures will be in the mid 50s and highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Beginning Monday, the forecast will be clear, and sunny conditions will continue through the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures beginning on Sunday will be as follows:
Sunday: 55, 71
Monday: 42, 68
Tuesday: 45, 69
Wednesday: 36, 63
Thursday: 41, 60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.