Now that the rainy weekend and possibility of dangerous weather conditions are mostly behind us, mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the coming week while temperatures remain relatively cool with highs in the upper 50s-to-low-60s through the week and lows in the low 40s range, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The early-morning storm today caused several power outages in the Killeen area, but power had been mostly restored to customers before noon. By 11 a.m. Oncor was reporting just one customer affected by a power outage in Killeen.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of only 82 degrees and a low of 42 degrees. There is a wind advisory in effect from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. today.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to drop quite a bit, reaching 59 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 41 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 57 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 42 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 63 degrees while the low temperature could hit 44 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 78 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 57 degrees.
The high temperature will drop to 75 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 58 degrees. There is 20% chance of rain through the day Friday.
