Dozens of teachers and parents plan to meet at 5:15 p.m. today for a rally outside the Killeen ISD headquarters to encourage the district to adopt the stronger mask policy during tonight’s board meeting. Currently, masks are optional at KISD.
The administration offices are at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rancier Avenue.
The Killeen Educators Association, which represents hundreds of KISD teachers and other staff members, is also in support of a mask mandate at local public schools.
To date, KISD Superintendent John Craft has said he won’t require masks because it would go against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 29 executive order that prohibits local government bodies, including school districts, from issuing mask mandate policies.
As of Friday, 58 school districts and 10 counties in Texas had imposed mandates, defying Abbott’s order.
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that districts can proceed with mask mandates — at least temporarily — while the legality of the governor’s ban is argued in appellate court.
The Texas Education Agency said the ban is not being enforced due to ongoing litigation.
Board agenda
During this evening’s meeting the school board will review the KISD Public Health Guide for 2021-2022.
Among the changes in the guide is the reimplementation of the COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website. The district had been tracking COVID numbers internally since May, but now they will be viewable by the public as well.
In another change, the district will notify all parents and employees of a specific campus or department when there is a new positive coronavirus case. That policy took effect Monday.
Also during the board meeting, the trustees will consider a resolution that would provide 10 additional days of leave to fully vaccinated employees who contract the coronavirus. The additional leave would also apply to those who, per a doctor’s order, are unable to get a vaccine.
Trustees will also consider hiring a “Chief Medical Officer” who would provide support to the district’s nursing staff, COVID-19 mitigation plan, campus and department thresholds and the facilitation of general health services across the district, a news release from the district said Friday.
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of the meeting, go to https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1051
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and also will be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
So once again, the Herald's blatant liberal bias is on display for all to see. Where is the article describing the parents and teachers who are going to the meeting tonight to counter protest, and demand the district continue to leave the wearing of mask in its proper place. Parents and individuals should decide whether or not to wear a mask. You know, the district has not stopped one person from wearing a mask if they choose to wear a mask. Why is it so important to these bleeding heart libtards that mask wearing be forced upon everyone? It is starting to feel like I live in communist Russia and it is the cold war.
