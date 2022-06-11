Known for holding discussions in the park, Bell County Democrats chair and Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash held a rally at the Killeen Community Center Park on Saturday to discuss ways to curb gun violence, including gun control and gun safety.
Across the street was a group of counter-protesters who shared their views as well.
“This issue shouldn’t be a confrontation. This rally is about what are we going do afterwards? After we have prayers? After we give condolences to the family? What do we do differently? How do we make an impact?” Nash said to a group of 14 people under a pavilion. The group talked about their views on guns and gun control.
Mellisa Brown, a former Killeen councilwoman, talked with the group and shared her opinions.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t want anyone to say ‘you can control my body or what I do’ or whether or not I have an abortion and they feel that way about their guns,” Brown said.
There was a slight disagreement with someone from the crowd to Brown’s comment, but Nash got a hold of the discussion.
“This is about gun safety. We do have conversations in the park such as Roe v. Wade and we’ll have that, but this is about gun safety,” Nash said.
The owner of Harker Heights Driving School, Terrell Simmons, gave the group a quick gun safety lesson on AR-15 rifles, which is the type of weapon used by a teenaged gunman to kill 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school on May 24.
“This gun is unloaded and an unloaded gun will not hurt you. If you have two dollars of gas, you cannot make it to Dallas. What I’m saying is that this gun is harmless right now,” Simmons said.
CounterProtesters
“You’re blocking the road way,” James Everard said to a woman who stopped her car in the middle of the road to shout at Everard and a group of counter-protesters who gathered near Nash’s rally.
Everard is a local Second Amendment activist who also ran for Killeen mayor earlier this year.
“We just wave them off and go about our day,” Breton Brady, a gunsmith and counter-protester, said in reference to the people shouting at the group, armed with rifles and handguns.
Aside from hecklers, there were also motorists driving past the group and honking their horns in support.
“We’re not here to intimidate them. They’re over there. We’re over here. We’re saying our thing, they’re saying their thing. We’re both peacefully protesting,” Everard said.
