The Killeen Police Department are investigating a “major” crash that killed a 35-year-old woman Saturday, police said.
According to police, at 9:35 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a 911 call in reference to a major crash in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
“Upon the officers arrival, they located a gray Toyota Corolla and a white Ford F-250 pick up truck that had collided head-on,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Saturday.
The four occupants of the Toyota were all transported in critical condition, she said.
The female passenger, along with one rear-seat male passenger were transported to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center at Fort Hood. The male was subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
“The female passenger, 35-year-old Omaris Gonzalez, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel,” Montamirez said.
The male driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
A second rear passenger, a 16-year-old male juvenile, was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital.”
A preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel on Rancier Avenue and collided with the Ford in the inside lanes, she said. The occupants of the Ford reported minor injuries, were treated and released on scene.
Traffic investigators are actively investigating this crash and there is no additional information at this time, police said.
