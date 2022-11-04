The Killeen police officer who shot an unarmed man earlier this year has returned to duty, but the family of the man who died is still awaiting answers seven months later.
“I’m just broken,” said Angela Sebexen, the mother of Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen. “We’re dealing with everything the best we can, but it’s been hard because this needs to be resolved.”
Ralph Sebexen, 27, was shot by KPD Officer Devin Hill on April 5, during what police described as an “altercation” at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street. After three weeks in the hospital on life support and after enduring at least 11 surgeries, Sebexen died on April 26. His mother told the Herald previously that her son did not have any weapons.
“I’m still having nightmares,” Angela Sebexen said on Friday. “I just hope that the officer didn’t shoot him when he was down.”
Sebexen said that law enforcement has not been forthcoming to either offer information or to ask for information about her son.
“They have not talked to me at all, in any way,” she said. “All I know is what I’ve read in the newspaper. They’ve had nothing to say to me.”
“Ongoing investigation”
Texas Rangers — the Texas Department of Public Safety unit that investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state — still are investigating the fatal shooting, according to DPS earlier this week.
“This is an active, ongoing investigation with the Texas Rangers,” said DPS Sgt. Ryan W. Howard, in an email to the Herald on Wednesday. “At this time, no additional information is available.”
Howard said on Thursday that because the investigation is ongoing, the case has not been presented to a Bell County grand jury.
In the meantime, Hill, the KPD officer, has “returned to duty” after initially being placed on administrative leave, according to Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman. Hill has been with the department for more than 16 years.
KPD released some information about the incident in a prior news release.
At around 4:50 p.m. on April 5, “officers were dispatched to the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood St. in reference to a 911 call about a disturbance,” according to a KPD news release on April 5.
Police were told that a person was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.
“Officers made contact with the person and an altercation allegedly ensued,” police said in the news release. “Officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser but were unsuccessful. The altercation continued and the officer fired his duty weapon, striking the person.”
Back on April 25, the Herald filed a Public Information Act request with the City of Killeen, asking for a copy of video from either body cameras or police cruisers or both.
A few weeks later, on May 9, the Office of the City Attorney for the City of Killeen notified the Herald that the department would withhold the requested information pending a ruling from the Office of the Texas Attorney General.
