Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen

Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen, who spent years honing his skills in martial arts arenas, died at a local hospital after being shot by a Killeen police officer in April 2022. Killeen city and police officials are refusing to release video of the shooting.

 Courtesy Photo | Mike “The Truth” Jackson

The Killeen police officer who shot an unarmed man earlier this year has returned to duty, but the family of the man who died is still awaiting answers seven months later.

“I’m just broken,” said Angela Sebexen, the mother of Ralph “Ralphy” Sebexen. “We’re dealing with everything the best we can, but it’s been hard because this needs to be resolved.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.