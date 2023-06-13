Fort Cavazos is turning the calendar back to the ’90s with its live entertainment offerings for Freedom Fest, scheduled for June 23.
Confirmed entertainers for the Independence Day celebration are Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc and Bowling for Soup.
Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, rose to fame in 1990 with his hit “Ice Ice Baby.”
Tone Loc, whose real name is Anthony Terrell Smith, had two singles — “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” — reach the top 5 of the Billboard Top 100 charts in 1988 and 1989, respectively. He has been active since 1987.
Bowling for Soup is a Wichita Falls-based rock band that has been active since 1994. The band is known for singles such as “Girl All the Bad Guys Want,” “1985,” “Almost,” and “High School Never Ends.”
This year, the annual celebration is scheduled to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 23 at Phantom Warrior Stadium, located behind the former Clear Creek Post Exchange on post.
From 2012 to 2019, before COVID, the post had always held the celebration on or about July 4.
In 2021, the festival was held July 2, the Friday before the holiday. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Last year was the first year the festival was held 10 days prior. This year, the Independence Day celebration will be held 11 days before July 4.
Post officials last year said the moved-up date was to give families more opportunities to celebrate with other celebrations happening in other communities.
Indeed, Killeen’s Independence Day celebration is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. July 1 in downtown Killeen. Cove Life Church in Copperas Cove is also hosting its third annual Independence Day celebration at the Copperas Cove City Park — this time a two-day festival from 3 to 10 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.
This year, it is the same.
“Similar to 2022, Fort Cavazos is holding our Freedom Fest earlier this year because over 75 percent of our military families live in the cities, towns, and villages that surround Fort Cavazos,” said Peter Craig, Director of Family and MWR. “We want our soldiers and their families to enjoy the local community celebrations, as many more towns are now holding events with fireworks.
“Also, when we conduct our Freedom Fest, nearly 500 individuals from across Fort Cavazos work in various capacities to make the event happen. This means that while others are celebrating the Independence Day holiday, they would be working. Having Freedom Fest on June 23rd supports these goals.”
Freedom Fest at Fort Cavazos is free and open to the public, but those who are not affiliated with the military will need to obtain an access pass for post at the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
