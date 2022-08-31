Rain

The intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road was seen Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain fell in central Killeen.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

The Killeen-Fort Hood area received more rain on Tuesday than it has on any other day since summer began on June 21.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn, of Fort Worth said the Killeen area received about 2 inches of much-needed precipitation Tuesday afternoon.

Flooding

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

