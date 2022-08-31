The Killeen-Fort Hood area received more rain on Tuesday than it has on any other day since summer began on June 21.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn, of Fort Worth said the Killeen area received about 2 inches of much-needed precipitation Tuesday afternoon.
Prior to Tuesday, recorded rain events in the area had failed to surpass half an inch, according to the National Weather Service, with 0.35 of an inch recorded on Aug. 22 and 0.46 of an inch on June 27.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded 1.16 inches Tuesday, Killeen Skylark Airport measured 2.23 inches, and Gray Army Airfield recorded 2.05 inches.
Radar estimates for Bell County showed a little over 4 inches fell north of Belton Tuesday, Dunn said.
“It was a pretty good widespread two- to three-inch rainfall,” Dunn said by phone Wednesday.
In response to the heavy rains, Bell County Commissioners lifted the countywide ban on outdoor burning Wednesday, until further notice.
Rain chances will continue throughout the week into next week, he said. Thursday, according to the forecast, the Killeen area has a 60% chance of rain. The weekend forecast shows daily rain chances between 50 and 60% on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re going to stay in a fairly wet pattern into early next week,” he said.
Localized flooding was seen in low-lying areas in and around Killeen Tuesday — a reminder that a small amount of rain can cause dangerous conditions for motorists.
“If the road’s covered in water, don’t drive through it,” Dunn said as a reminder. “The vast majority of our flooding fatalities are in vehicles. A lot of times they don’t realize what danger they’re in. As soon as your car is picked up by water, it is a life-threatening situation.”
It’s too early to know how much Tuesday’s downpour affected Bell County’s drought level as the U.S. Drought Monitor doesn’t release until Thursday.
High temperatures will hover in the mid-80s to low 90s for the remainder of the week.
