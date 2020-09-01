Rate increase dead in the water

After a 5-2 consensus vote at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop, a water rate increase will not be discussed at next week’s council meeting.
Pending council approval, monthly residential water rates for 2,000 gallons, including water and wastewater rates were set to increase from a current amount of $31.96 to $33.42 for FY 2021, an increase of $1.46. For 5,000 gallons, it would have increased from $49.07 to $51.64, an increase of $2.57.
Council members Butch Menking and Juan Rivera voted to bring the item back for discussion, with Council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson, Steve Harris, Jim Kilpatrick, Debbie Nash-King voting to halt discussion on the item.
There were no comments or questions from those in the audience on the issue, and the vote effectively takes the proposed increases out of consideration.
During the workshop, City Finance Director Jonathan Locke and City Public Works Director Danielle Singh gave a presentation about the proposed rate increase, which would have been used to finance city infrastructure improvement projects.
Locke spoke about how the city’s lack of a water rate adjustment since 2016 impacts the city’s bond rating. Singh discussed how failing to upgrade city water infrastructure can lead to fines.
“The city’s bond rating could still be downgraded,” Locke told the council as he spoke on behalf of the proposed increases.
Johnson indicated his opposition to water rate increases during a pandemic.
Mayor Jose Segarra stressed the need for strong infrastructure for low-income citizens.
“Those are the ones who are going to be hurt the most,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting, Locke gave an overview of the preliminary tax rate 73.30 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 21.
“This is the rate that cannot be exceeded,” Locke said.
The preliminary rate, which is about 1.6 cents lower than the current tax rate of 74.98 cents per $100, was put forward in City Manager Kent Cagle’s proposed budget.
A no-new-revenue rate of 71.10 cents, and a voter-approval rate (formerly known as a rollback rate) of 74.76 cents have also been alternatives. The latter rate would have raised an additional $950,000 but would have required approval by the city’s voters.
The council also heard presentations on amending the number of authorized civil service positions for both the Killeen Fire and Police departments, submission of the 2020-2024 Community Development Department Consolidated Strategic Plan and the 2020-2021 Annual Action plan, applications for Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnership program funds, and several zoning items.
In other business, City Attorney Traci Briggs gave a presentation regarding safety concerns that have been raised at the Wagon Wheel Estates subdivision.
In summary, closing off sections of streets leading into Wagon Wheel Drive would create delays in response time for the Killeen Fire Department, she said.
“I can’t recommend closing of Wagon Wheel would be proper,” Briggs said.
