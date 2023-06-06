Killeen residents along a stretch of Reece Creek say they are concerned about dead fish, water quality and other costs associated with a sewer leak that spilled about 125,000 gallons of raw sewage, including toilet paper, into the local water way.

The sewage spill began early last week, according to southwest Killeen residents — days ahead of when city officials say the leak happened.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

don76550

Interesting that when you read about problems like this, "Killeen" is always mentioned

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.