I am glad we have a city newspaper and a great news staff that addresses the tough issues in Killeen.
I am glad we have a city newspaper and a great news staff that addresses the tough issues in Killeen.
However, I would point out based on the principles of good journalism, there is a need for a more BALANCED approach to reporting, whether it be in the editorial opinion section or in the Letters to the Editor portion.
With the Letters to the Editor, there are a few of the same folks who are repetitive in their letters and complain about the latest news event but never propose concrete solutions to the problems they gripe about.
Secondly, Victor Hanson’s weekly attacks should be accompanied by a countered stance to promote the aforementioned lack of balance in this newspaper. The same applies to editorials by the editor/ editorial staff.
You as the 4th Estate have a responsibility to inform the public. Too many newspapers have become irrelevant in this country because they fail to compete with sensationalized TV newscasts.
A balanced news source is needed now more than ever to remove bias and disinformation and present opinions from two (or more) perspectives than promoting just one.
I do like when you introduce reader polls (as in the recent concern on an audit of development fee collections).
Far too long have builders and developers made the City and the citizens do their bidding or, as we used to say, “carry their water.”
The Killeen Daily Herald is to be commended for reporting on this issue and in their examining the concerns of both sides.
I hope this trend continues and all our citizens are better informed by our trusted news team at the Killeen Daily Herald.
James Rodgers
Killeen
LOL. The letter writer is ok with his opinion being published but is tired of others' opinions.
Thanks for your opinion.
This is point in letter that I chuckled - after his criticism of others' comments: "Far too long have builders and developers made the City and the citizens do their bidding or, as we used to say, “carry their water.”
Don't like an opinion - write a counterpoint. That way you're not guilty of the same thing you're complaining about.
@don76550 you wouldn’t know the truth if it walked up to you and slapped you in the mouth. All you so called conservatives are liars. And trump is your massa.
By balance, you really mean far left fake news only, The KDH is already a far left paper that rarely prints a conservative viewpoint. Hanson is the only one. Otherwise all you see is propaganda regurgitated from the discredited Washington Post and others like them.
Humorous as always!
