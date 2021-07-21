COPPERAS COVE — More than 150 students from six different campuses in Copperas Cove ISD have met real-life heroes throughout the duration of the fifth annual Ranger Reading Camp. On Wednesday, it was the Army.
Students marveled as soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division allowed them to put on equipment and get inside a vehicle, taught them about the equipment soldiers have to wear and discussed their favorite heroes, all while teaching them about reading and its importance to their jobs.
Ranger Reading Camp began five years ago as one of several projects funded by a Department of Defense Education Activity grant.
Initially started to help improve reading scores at two of the district’s 11 campuses, camp director Heather Peacock said the camp has been well received.
“We’ve had parents outside the two campuses that were allowed to come ask for it,” Peacock said. “So this year, we opened it up to all six (elementary) campuses, because the district is supporting it, but we continue the same format.”
Peacock, who is also an assistant principal in the district, said average daily attendance is around 170 students, more than previous years.
