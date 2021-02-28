Recently, Killeen roads have experienced a significant amount of damage after they were covered in ice in the last two weeks.
The Killeen City Council had an item concerning city street repairs on the agenda at both Monday’s workshop meeting and Tuesday’s regular meeting.
However, although it was on the agenda, the council spoke very little, if any, about the new damage and only discussed repairing streets that had already been outlined by the council and the city in the past.
On Tuesday, the council removed the item on streets from the agenda at the very beginning of the meeting because members had discussed it Monday.
However, there was a presentation on the agenda that would have been discussed.
The presentation from the meeting outlined which Killeen streets require the most restoration and how much the restoration of Killeen streets would cost.
Sixteen streets are listed in the presentation, including Gilmer Street, Gray Street and Elms Road and the price to restore all of the streets listed is around $111 million.
The most expensive reconstruction project is on Rancier Avenue, at around $18.4 million.
According to the presentation, the top three city streets most in need of restoration are Gilmer Street, Willow Springs Road and Bunny Trail.
The person who did mention the new damage to Killeen streets on Monday was the city’s executive director of public works, Danielle Singh, who said that the list from the presentation was much more up to date before the recent bad weather.
“Of course, there are a lot more additional streets that would be added to this after the devastation that we’ve had on our streets from the recent weather event,” Singh said. She also was asked about using money from the city’s street maintenance fund for some of these projects, and she said that the maintenance fund could only be used for street maintenance and not street repairs.
Shine, when asked about the next steps for the city, said that “staff is currently assessing the damage. This will take time as damage was done across the city. Once the extent of damage is determined, staff will recommend a course of action including use of available resources.”
List:
Gilmer Street - $3.8 million
Willow Springs Road - $4.08 million
Bunny Trail - $9.01 million
Watercrest Road - $13.8 million
38th Street - $2.5 million
Zephyr Road - $8.9 million
Bacon Ranch Road - $1.7 million
Bermuda Drive - $4.8 million
Rancier Avenue - $18.4 million
10th Street - $5.5 million
Second Street - $6.3 million
Florence Road - $2.7 million
Chantz Drive - $2.2 million
Shawn Drive - $8.2 million
Elms Road - $13.04 million
Gray Street - $6.2 million
