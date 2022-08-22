As temperatures go down and rainfall amounts go up, local residents are happy to see the numbers on both.
“My grass actually greened up,” Doris McCauley of Killeen said Saturday. “I don’t know how much we got, but it seems to have been enough to make a difference.”
McCauley and her daughter Carol were outside working in the heat-damaged flower bed in front of her home. They wasted no time in setting out a few new plants to replace some damaged by the weeks-long streak of high temps and no rain.
According to forecasters, the trend should continue this week with lower daytime temperatures and better chances for rain.
“Some areas could expect to see an inch or more before sunrise on Tuesday,” meteorologist Bianca Garcia with the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth said Sunday. “There is a lot of moisture in the air over North Texas and from the Gulf Coast; it will depend on how fast wind speeds increase Sunday evening.”
On Monday, the area could see showers and thunderstorms with some producing heavy rainfall. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. New rainfall amounts should be between 1 and 2 inches. The high will be near 87 with a low of 73. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
“Rain could continue in the overnight hours with the possibility of a thunderstorm by 10 p.m. Monday,” Garcia said.
According to the forecast, the wind will turn around and become easterly around 5 mph, but turn back to the west after midnight.
Tuesday rain chances continue at 60% with showers likely and possible thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 86. Tuesday’s low under partly cloudy skies will be around 72 with northeast winds becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 88. Calm winds from the northeast in the morning could increase by noon with a 30% chance of precipitation. Wednesday night becomes partly cloudy with a low around 71 with calm east-northeast winds.
Thursday should be mostly sunny in the morning with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is at 40% for the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a low around 72.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 90 and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Friday night should be mostly clear with a low around 73. Rain chances are 20% Saturday, under mostly sunny skies and a high near 92.
The rain last week did little to reduce fire danger or increase lake levels, but according to the numbers from WaterDataforTexas.org, receding levels slowed because of the precipitation. Belton Lake is at 77.6% full at 8.65 feet below normal with Stillhouse Hollow Lake at 78.1% full and 8.57 feet below normal.
