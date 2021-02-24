Many streets in Killeen now have significant damage after ice covered them for nearly a week.
There are pieces of road that are broken and local residents are experiencing more difficult driving conditions as a result of road damage.
A local resident, Rachel Brent, has expressed frustration with the damage on the road that runs by her home, Ledgestone Street.
The Killeen City Council spoke about streets in Killeen at Monday’s workshop meeting.
Residents should drive with some caution as some road issues could make driving more difficult.
Read more about damaged roads in Killeen, and the city’s plan for them in Sunday’s Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.