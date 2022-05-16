“There will be little to no change in the hot temperatures for this week,” said Monique Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Tuesday’s forecast should break the three-digit mark and could begin a four-day stretch of 100-plus temperatures.
Monday should be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 91 and a low around 70. North, northeast winds will be light at 10 mph and will change to be southeast by sundown.
Tuesday is expected to breach the triple-digit mark with a high forecast at 100 and south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday’s low is expected to be 73.
Wednesday may be hotter at 101 with south winds at 15-20 mph. Wednesday’s low should be around 73.
Thursday the forecast is sunny and hot with temperatures predicted at or near 104 degrees. South, southwest winds are predicted to be light at 15 mph and 30 mph gusts are possible.
Friday temperatures will still be at or near the 100 mark with lows cooler at around 64. Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 83. Showers are possible Saturday evening with a 20% chance as clouds move in with a low around 58. Sunday is predicted to carry a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs near 84 and partly sunny conditions.
