Killeen-area residents may wake up to record-breaking cold temperatures Wednesday morning.
The current forecast from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth calls for a temperature of around 41 degrees.
Based on data available since 1950, the lowest recorded temperature for the Killeen-Fort Hood area on April 21 was 47 degrees, which has been recorded multiple times but was last recorded in 2013.
High temperatures should climb back into the mid-60s by the afternoon Wednesday, but high temperatures are forecast to be about 10 degrees cooler than they are today.
Winds could gust up to 25 mph today and around 30 mph this evening.
As the week progresses, temperatures could warm up to the low to mid-70s.
Rain is possible to close out the week.
Currently, the NWS forecast indicates a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday.
It is too early for meteorologists to determine the severity of the potential storms on Friday, said meteorologist Allison Prater.
