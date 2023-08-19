The driest summer on record for Killeen looks to continue this week with no rain in sight.
Since June 1, Killeen has gotten only 0.59 inches of rain with the last measurable rainfall happening on June 17, according to the National Weather Service. Prior to this year, the driest summer on record was 2011, when Killeen saw 0.94 inches of rain from June 1 through Aug. 31.
The city could also shatter the record for consecutive days without rainfall.
So far this summer, Killeen has been without rain for 64 consecutive days as of late Saturday. The current record is 69 consecutive rain-free days in 2011.
That said, the National Weather Service forecast indicates a 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Besides that, the rest of the week is expected to be bone-dry.
National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater stressed that even if it rains in Killeen, the streak may still continue.
“The issue with that is that site generally is one specific point,” she said. “Our point for that is GRK (Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport) for current data, so technically the streak will go on if let’s say there’s a shower over Killeen next week but the observation site at GRK doesn’t get anything, then it would still continue that streak.”
Temperatures are still expected to soar, with no sub-100 degree days forecast through at least Friday.
As of Saturday, Killeen has had 53 days above 100. The record is 79 days in 2011.
“We’re just in the summer doldrums right now,” Prater said. “Of course as we get into September and October, the temperatures will lessen, but right now we’re kind of in the thick of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.