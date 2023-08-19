weather

Cracked, parched land - once beneath the waters of Belton Lake - is now visible due to rapidly receding waters at the lakes. Central Texas is amid a nearly two-year drought with significantly less rainfall than normal.

 Mike Bartoszek | Herald

The driest summer on record for Killeen looks to continue this week with no rain in sight.

Since June 1, Killeen has gotten only 0.59 inches of rain with the last measurable rainfall happening on June 17, according to the National Weather Service. Prior to this year, the driest summer on record was 2011, when Killeen saw 0.94 inches of rain from June 1 through Aug. 31.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.