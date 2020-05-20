A record high was set in Killeen Tuesday, as the temperature soared to 97 degrees, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Juan Hernandez.
The previous highest temperature for May 19 — dating back to 1978 — was 92 degrees in 2018.
The 97-degree temperature was recorded at Killeen's Skylark Field.
Looking ahead, Hernandez said the Killeen area may see some lightning activity around midnight tonight.
A hazardous weather outlook on the NWS website shows that much of the storms and rain will be north of Interstate 20, but the Killeen area may see some residual effects of storms that will be produced in West Texas around the panhandle and Midland-Odessa area, Hernandez said.
The storms that reach Killeen will likely be fairly weak, Hernandez said. The projection is indicated by low chances of 20% through Friday and 30% on Saturday.
Another round of storms will be generated Sunday by a cold front which is projected to put temperatures in the mid-80s.
Hernandez said the biggest rain chances are on Sunday night, which currently shows a 40% chance, according to the forecast.
Projected temperatures through Monday — as of 9:10 a.m. Wednesday — are:
- Today: High 94, Low 71
- Thursday: High 92, Low 72
- Friday: High 90, Low 72
- Saturday: High 88, Low 71
- Sunday: High 85, Low 70
- Monday: High 84, Low 68 - 70% chance of showers and storms
