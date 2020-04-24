Temperatures in Killeen peaked at 97 degrees Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. at Skylark Field Airport, which broke the previous April 24 record of 90 which was measured in 2011 and 2014.
Jason Godwin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said temperature data for Skylark Field goes back to 1978.
The high temperature at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport topped out at 95 degrees Friday, Godwin said.
Looking ahead, temperatures should dip back to normal with projected high temperatures of 79, 83 and 87 through Monday, the NWS forecast shows.
“We could sneak into the low-90s perhaps next week,” Godwin said.
The normal high temperature for this time of year is in the low- to mid-80s, according to Godwin.
Projected temperatures and sky data through Thursday are:
- Saturday: High 79, Low 53 - Mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 83, Low 59 - Sunny
- Monday: High 87, Low 69 - Partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 92, Low 68 - Partly sunny, then 30% chance of thunderstorms
- Wednesday: High 86, Low 61 - Mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 87, Low 66 - Mostly sunny
