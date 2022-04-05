With winds blowing from the southwest and providing dry, warm air, Killeen may see a new record high temperature.
If temperatures reach 93 degrees or higher at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, it will break the record of 92 recorded in 2011, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia.
While temperatures this high are not common, they are not unheard of either.
"In general, the temperatures are about 10-15 degrees above normal for early April, but it's not out of the question, either," Garcia said.
In addition to possible record highs, the National Weather Service has warned of an elevated fire chance, specifically for Coryell and Lampasas counties as the area continues to be ravaged by drought conditions.
Wind gusts of around 15-25 mph and around 10-15% humidity may exacerbate things if grass ignites, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday, a large portion of Coryell and Lampasas counties are under an exceptional drought, the highest drought severity.
The remainder of both counties are in extreme drought conditions.
Bell County is experiencing extreme, severe and moderate drought along with abnormally dry conditions.
