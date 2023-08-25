The Killeen Police and Fire Departments brought in a record number of donors in the fifth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday, according to city officials.

“The City of Killeen partnered with Carter BloodCare for the third year in a row, bringing in 113 units of blood from 131 donors — that’s potentially 339 lives saved. It’s the highest number of donors we’ve received in our four years of hosting the event, and 33 more than our 2022 blood drive,” according to a Friday news release from the city.

