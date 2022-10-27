Recycling will still be available at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, during the carnival, which is set to run from Thursday to Nov. 5.
Two other recycling trailers are available in Killeen, at 6520 Clear Creek Road and 2906 E. Rancier Ave. The Killeen Recycling Center, 111. E. Avenue F, and 12200 SH 195 are also available to residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.