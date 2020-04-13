The Red Cross is set to hold two blood drives at area area churches the final two days of April, according to a spokesman for the churches.
John Reed with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints said both the Killeen and Copperas Cove branches of the church will host blood drives for donors at the end of April. The Killeen blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 29 and the Cove blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30.
"Only ten donors will be admitted at each location at a time to donate," Reed said. "All people will wait in their cars in the associated parking lots until being called to be admitted into each building."
During the blood drive, the Red Cross will be exercising appropriate approved protocols. At both locations social distancing of six feet and appropriate sanitation measures will be enforced to include roped off areas.
"The Red Cross goal is 38 pints of donated blood at each location," Reed said.
The Killeen church is at 1410 South 2nd St. The Cove church is located at 1502 Virginia Ave.
