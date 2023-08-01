The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Alert for areas west of Interstate 35 from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
A Red Flag alert means warm temperatures, very low humidities and strong winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to NWS. Temperatures are expected to range from 103 to 109 Tuesday with humidity at only 20% and winds from the south at 10-15 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.