The upcoming week is expected to be even hotter than the week prior, with more expected fires due to the heat and dryness, along with a Red Flag Warning for Sunday.
“Avoid all outside burning and welding today, do not toss lit cigarette butts outside and report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.” read the official NWS website on Saturday.
Sunday, there will be a Red Flag Warning for the area west of I-35, until 10 p.m.
It will be sunny and hot with a high of 106 for the day and low of around 78 overnight. Winds will get as high as 20 mph.
On Monday the high will near 106, with overnight low of around 77 under clear skies. Winds could get as high as 20 mph during the night.
Rain is possible Tuesday, with a 20% of thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
The high Tuesday will be near 101 with a low of 75 during the night.
Rain chances drop offWednesday, with the high temperature rebounding to 104. The low will be 79 and winds are expected to get no higher than 10 mph.
On Thursday the temperature will increase again to 107 with sunny skies. The low will be 79, under mostly clear skies.
On Friday the high again will be 107 with a low of around 78 during the early morning.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” said a statement on the official NWS website regarding the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area.
