Attending the four-day convention that is the annual Texas Municipal League conference in Houston last week, five of Killeen’s elected city leaders — and the assistant city manager — found themselves reenergized and remotivated.
“Surprisingly, the most interesting part of TML was the exposure to other town and city legislators. To be able to share ideas and experiences of how to address and tackle different challenges and inspire positive change was powerful, and refreshing,” Killeen Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “It’s easy to get bogged down with the weight of Killeen’s collective problems. But to hear how cities experiencing these very complex issues achieved success was awesome. From EDC setup and funding, to roads, to parks and policing, there were numerous informative tidbits shared,”
Councilman Rick Williams spoke similarly.
“The experience of being able to collaborate and share ideas among fellow elected officials was exhilarating ... The sharing of ideas and the opportunity to listen to and interact with experts from TML was of great value,” Williams said.
Council members were also able to identify points of improvement and for the city, and to find practical solutions.
“I attended some seminars and it was really inspiring meeting and hearing from city leaders who have truly made great strides in their communities especially despite the onset of the required COVID lockdowns,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “They found new and innovative ways to do business, engage their citizens and creative ways to generate revenue for their town.
“They didn’t have years to wait, and they proved that working together with common goals, they could make improvements and accomplish quite a bit in a very short amount of time! Some of the presentations also opened up dialogue and I had the chance to share and hear about best practices, it was really inspiring.”
Councilman Michael Boyd also attended the conference.
“The 2021 TML Annual conference was very informative,” he said. “I was provided with tools to make more informed decisions as an elected official. In addition to hearing from keynote speakers, I was able to attend workshops where I learned about the dynamics of local government. The two most notable workshops for me related to Municipal Finance and Broadband in Texas. I also sat in on a legislative update giving me perspective on state-level priorities.”
Councilwoman Nina Cobb said that she enjoyed the opportunity to attend the conference and that the event provided strong networking opportunities.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Mayor Jose Segarra did not attend the conference.
Williams said one thing he took away from the Parks and Recreation seminar was ways to appreciate city employees as a council member.
“I hope that we can implement as a council going forward simple things like going to the different divisions within the city and preparing lunch for the employees. This offers an opportunity for us as a council to let them know how much we appreciate the work they do and it offers an opportunity for them to share with us the things we can do better to make the city more efficient,” Williams said.
Additionally, Wilkerson said that he is working with Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh to pursue a compensation program for those affected by opioid addiction.
“The opioid settlement program is something that Killeen should definitely sign onto given how much Killeen has been affected by the massive number of opioids drugs prescribed to veterans such as myself over the past few decades,” Wilkerson said. “Some of my brothers and sisters in arms lives have been turned upside down due to addiction stemming from these prescriptions. I immediately recommended to Ms. Singh that we join the list of municipalities to receive compensation from the makers and distributors of opioids. I recommend that any funds we receive be allocated to helping repair the lives and damage caused by drug abuse in Killeen.”
Additionally, Killeen was recognized for its Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for exemplary growth.
“Surprisingly, our very own Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was mentioned during a workshop. The presenter displayed photos and highlighted how the City of Killeen partnered strategically with Fort Hood to establish and fund the airport we have today,” Boyd said.
Council members expressed their thankfulness at having the opportunity to attend the TML conference,
“It was an outstanding experience. I hope we can utilize some of the things we learned here at home. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity,” Gonzalez said.
Boyd agreed.
“Overall, attending the conference for the first time was very much worth the investment. I believe our community can benefit from what was learned collectively, as well as individually, amongst Councilmembers,” he said.
Assistant City Danielle Singh also attended the conference.
“Our time at the TML Conference was a valuable opportunity to collaborate with other city and county leaders from across the state, discuss common issues, and share the great things we are working to accomplish in Killeen,” she said.
