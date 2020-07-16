The Refuge Corporation in partnership with the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen will be hosting its monthly food drive on Saturday.
The drive will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The food will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
Drive-thru voter registration will also be available for those that want to register to vote.
