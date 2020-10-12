The Refuge Corporation Mobile Food Pantry will be holding its monthly mobile food pantry donation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen, according to a Facebook post for the event.
The event normally takes place on the third Saturday of every month and feeds hundreds of residents each month.
