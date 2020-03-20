News alert

Area food banks in the Killeen area will be distributing food to those who need it.

Copperas Cove-based Refuge Corporation will be holding its mobile pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen Independent School District Technology Services, 104 Beeline Drive in Harker Heights. In the past, the pantry distributes healthy and nutritional food like potatoes, onions and corn. It also distributes canned food items as well as other fruits and vegetables.

The Killeen Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St , will remain open during its normal hours of operation Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the first and third Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

