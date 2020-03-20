Area food banks in the Killeen area will be distributing food to those who need it.
Copperas Cove-based Refuge Corporation will be holding its mobile pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen Independent School District Technology Services, 104 Beeline Drive in Harker Heights. In the past, the pantry distributes healthy and nutritional food like potatoes, onions and corn. It also distributes canned food items as well as other fruits and vegetables.
The Killeen Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St , will remain open during its normal hours of operation Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the first and third Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m.
