The parking lot at Christian House of Prayer in Killeen was full of sunshine and groceries on Saturday. The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry supports local families with food and supplies on the third Saturday of every month in various locations around the Killeen area. More than 324 families participated in this month’s event.
“We do this until the boxes run out,” said Alderman Joseph Solomon, an elder at the church who volunteers his time to coordinate these events. Solomon is there to begin every event with a prayer. He prays over volunteers and families who will be blessed by this ministry.Additional volunteers from Killeen and surrounding communities pitch in during the week prior to the event and on the actual day — the system runs like clockwork. Participants are welcomed first by a team of ladies tasked with gathering statistics. Although there are no conditions for accepting food and supplies, the ministry must keep relative statistics in order to maintain and keep the program going. Led by Maria Jones, the registrars greet each driver with a smile and warm conversation. At times, the job is challenging. The ministry has few volunteers who can speak Spanish and the need for bi-lingual interpreters is great.
Participants are directed through to the curbside pick up location by others who are charged with traffic control.
One participant, Julie Brown of Killeen has three children and is grateful for the assistance. She waited about 15 minutes to register and receive her box of groceries.
“There are dry goods, meat and produce included today,” said Lester “James” Matthews, another coordinator of the event. “But when we volunteer, we receive so much in return. This program gives back to the community, but also to each person who is out here today,”
Retired Army veteran Kendrick Savannah has worked for the pantry for seven years.
“God has blessed me. So, not to give back seems like blasphemy,” he said. “We take time to talk to everyone. Part of our message is to welcome everybody, regardless of circumstances.”
Volunteer Joe Byrd, originally from South Carolina, now helps distribute food.
”Putting my hand to the plow. This is a labor of love,” Byrd said.
(1) comment
Great info!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.